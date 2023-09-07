Lahaina Businesses Starting To Receive Long-Awaited Resources and Answers

HONOLULU (KITV4) – 10 days after the Lahaina fires, Javier Barberi had 15 people living in his house. No idea about where some of his employees would live. No idea when he'd have restaurants open ready to keep staff working, and no assurances of how or when government resources would be on the way.
“I wake up at 6 a.m. inside of my shed, which is now my bedroom because I just have so many people staying at my house,” said Javier Barberi, co-owner of Lahaina restaurant Down The Hatch. “But we have not been getting a lot of help from FEMA, from Red Cross, from the government, from the mayor from Biden. We have not been getting much help.”
30 days since the fire they still don’t have all the answers they need. But after a meeting yesterday exclusively for local business owners that included Governor Josh Green, Mayor Richard Bissen, and leadership from all levels of disaster recovery, Barberi feels like at least now they're making progress.
“They said tomorrow there'll be grants, coming out from the Maui Economic Division. They said Friday that would be happening. So we'll see about that. He said there'd be like 10 to $20,000 grants, which isn't a lot because our landlords are still asking us for rent and that's half my rent. But, you know, it's something it's going in the right direction.”
Many questions for business owners and non-business owners alike are being answered by the Small Business Association, who has its specialized disaster recovery team on Maui now.
“If they're a homeowner or a renter and they're trying to figure out why they're being referred over to SBA and in times of disaster,” said Yolanda Stokes, Public Information Officer for SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience. “The SBA actually provides loans to homeowners to renters, private nonprofit organizations and of course, our business community. So just helping to get that word out conducting town hall meetings per participating in a lot of the resource fairs that our locals have been providing just really, really trying to spread the word, encourage people to go ahead and apply. This is going to be a long haul for recovery.”
Stokes says she and her team will be there to help business owners and residents like Barberi for as long as it takes.