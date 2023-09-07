 Skip to main content
Lahaina Businesses Starting To Receive Long-Awaited Resources and Answers

Javier Barberi Feeling Encouraged After Businesses Addressed By Recovery Leaders

A major part of Lahaina's recovery will be how quickly they can rebuild the businesses that made up the economic engine -- and draw tourists to that historic town.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – 10 days after the Lahaina fires, Javier Barberi had 15 people living in his house.  No idea about where some of his employees would live. No idea when he'd have restaurants open ready to keep staff working, and no assurances of how or when government resources would be on the way. 

“I wake up at 6 a.m. inside of my shed, which is now my bedroom because I just have so many people staying at my house,” said Javier Barberi, co-owner of Lahaina restaurant Down The Hatch.  “But we have not been getting a lot of help from FEMA, from Red Cross, from the government, from the mayor from Biden.  We have not been getting much help.”

