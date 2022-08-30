Labor dispute disrupts mental health care at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

When James and Nataliya Peck's teenager had a mental health crisis last November, they say the 13-year-old had to stay in the emergency room for more than a week because of a shortage of therapists at Kaiser Permanente.
"For a medical institution that's as big as Kaiser to have or to seemingly not care enough for the psychiatric side to not be available for those that need it, that's the scary part," said James Peck. "These kind of conditions are life threatening ... They literally can end their life, they do self harm, they need a doctor," added Nataliya Peck.
A labor dispute involving some 60 psychologists, social workers and counselors at Kaiser is potentially putting struggling patients at risk.
Some patients say their appointments were canceled in recent months because of the shortage, which has only gotten worse by a strike that started yesterday.
Nataliya Peck saw her therapist for anxiety and depression last week, but says he doesn't know the next time he'll be able to treat her because of the ongoing strike.
"So I have to be like extra vigilant and it is concerning for me if I have a bad day that I cannot call my therapist," she said. "Now I have no access to that kind of care. And for me, that's crucial."
The National Union of Healthcare Workers, representing the Kaiser employees, is striking over understaffing and wages.
It says Kaiser is cancelling hundreds of appointments without arranging for alternative care with other providers.
Workers say the disruption is hurting this already vulnerable population.
"We're seeing an uptick in patients that actually show up in the emergency room where they've attempted suicide, or they're thinking about suicide, they've harm themselves in other ways," said Kaiser social worker Andrea Kumura.
A Kaiser spokeswoman says the company does have plans to ensure members continue to receive services.
But the union filed a complaint with the state Insurance Division alleging Kaiser is violating rules that require health insurers have enough providers to care for members.
"It is a life-and-death situation for some of our patients," Kumura said.
The Insurance Division told KITV-4 it will investigate the matter.
For now, Kaiser's apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the strike and says it will be sure to reschedule appointments for affected patients.
