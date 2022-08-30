 Skip to main content
Labor dispute disrupts mental health care at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Mental health

When James and Nataliya Peck's teenager had a mental health crisis last November, they say the 13-year-old had to stay in the emergency room for more than a week because of a shortage of therapists at Kaiser Permanente.

"For a medical institution that's as big as Kaiser to have or to seemingly not care enough for the psychiatric side to not be available for those that need it, that's the scary part," said James Peck. "These kind of conditions are life threatening ... They literally can end their life, they do self harm, they need a doctor," added Nataliya Peck.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

