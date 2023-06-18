Kupuna Line Dancing Hits Hilo

HILO-- Kupuna from four islands converged on Hilo for the 55 and over event at the Civic Auditorium, many reuniting with each other for the first time since COVID.
It's not a competition, but it is an opportunity for county-sponsored groups from across the Hawaiian Islands to socialize, and hit the dance floor. Country music, pop, even Bollywood music was featured as each group presented their routine.
This year was Hawaii Island's turn to host the senior roundup.
"So, this is Auntie Vernie's group from Kauai. We have four different counties that participate in this bad boy," organizer Cherlyn Koizumi told KITV4, "Two groups from Kauai, we have three groups from Maui, we have technically two groups from Oahu, and four from Hawaii County."
Elena Ongais says it's good for the soul.
"It's good exercise, number one," she said.
"It's good exercise, and gets them out of the house," Elena's husband Steve added.
What if you have two left feet?
"You have two left feet, I have two right feet, so we make a pair," Elena joked.
As far as mass dances go, anyone is welcome to jump into the group dance numbers.
"Not just the performers, but also Everybody can get onto the dance floor and dance. It's kind of bon dance style," Koizumi said, "One group will lead, show you how to dance it, and then you just have fun."
"We're having a great time with this Hilo Roundup Senior Center. They raised the bar, so when they come to Kauai, we got some competition," Aunty Vernie's group from Hawaii marveled at the Big Island hospitality.