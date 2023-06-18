 Skip to main content
Kupuna Line Dancing Hits Hilo

  • 0
Kupuna hit the dance floor for senior roundup

Aunty Vernie's group from Kauai joins in with others on the group dances in this year's senior line dancing round up.

The civic auditorium in Hilo was the place to be for the annual senior line dance round-up today.

HILO-- Kupuna from four islands converged on Hilo for the 55 and over event at the Civic Auditorium, many reuniting with each other for the first time since COVID.

It's not a competition, but it is an opportunity for county-sponsored groups from across the Hawaiian Islands to socialize, and hit the dance floor. Country music, pop, even Bollywood music was featured as each group presented their routine.

