Kula man recounts futile effort to defend home from Upcountry fire

Forced from defending his decades long family home in Kula, Ross Hart, recalls the harrowing night he and neighbors fought on the front lines, flames engulfing the gulch behind his property.
“Flames were blowing over the edge,” Ross explained. "I’m an old guy, so I didn’t run around much, I just worked my station and the two corners of the next two lots."
Fending off the fire for hours, the effort only upended when water lines went dry.
"No water, we left.," he continued. "Came back in the morning, pulled up in the driveway, and just went, 'Ok lord, you didn’t do this, but thank you for being with me to fight the fire.' We might’ve lost the battle, but not the war."
Hart’s home one of the more than 20 upcountry residences lost.
Now three weeks later, the personal recovery effort continues.
Hart with help of outside organizations sifting through the rubble, looking to pave way for the future of rebuilding.
"I’m looking for my grandfather's gold pocket watch. It got swiped away here somewhere, so I’m digging through the ashes and looking for little mementos, things that survived."
And yet, through the tragedy and the loss, an Upcountry spirit not dimmed,
but inspired by the ongoing unity and strength of a community coming together shine light in the darkest of times.
"I might be able to temporarily reuse this chair," Ross joked as he pushed around a burnt chair frame . "Put a board on top. Just enough for the workers and the helpers to take a rest.
Not discrediting the tragedy of the situation, Ross says moving forward requires making peace with the situation and looking ahead to what the next chapter of life holds.