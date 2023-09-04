 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kula man recounts futile effort to defend home from Upcountry fire

  • Updated
  • 0

A Maui man spoke with KITV4 about his futile fight to save his home in Kula as devastating wildfires spread on the Valley Isle on Aug. 8.

Forced from defending his decades long family home in Kula, Ross Hart, recalls the harrowing night he and neighbors fought on the front lines, flames engulfing the gulch behind his property.

“Flames were blowing over the edge,” Ross explained. "I’m an old guy, so I didn’t run around much, I just worked my station and the two corners of the next two lots."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred