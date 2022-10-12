 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kuilima Farm looks to increase local produce distribution with new USDA certification

  • Updated
  • 0
kuilima

Paving the way, becoming the states first farm to resort operation, Kuilima Farms on Oahu's North Shore provides fresh local produce to all 8 restaurants at Turtle Bay Resort.

"We're constantly throwing out the statistic that 90-percent of Hawaii's food is imported, explained Kuilima farm manager, Ramsey James. "If we can even start to chip away at that and minimize the amount of reliance we have on external imports-- if farms like ours and others around the North Shore community and other rural areas can provide that food at a low cost to our community it's going to change the world.."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred