Kona Moms Host 'Sensory Festival' for Special Needs Kids

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Autism Moms of Kona held a VIP hour for special needs families and then opened up the Sensory Festival to the public for the annual inclusive fundraiser.
KAILUA KONA-- The focus is on celebrating an inclusive space for special needs kids. And 'Autism Moms of Kona' made a festival out of it, by organizing the colorful outing for a third time, spotlighting those with neurodivergence.
The Sensory Festival is the major annual fundraiser for West Hawaii based 'Autism Moms of Kona.' Founder Jessica McCallum described an array of premium activities, all brought on through a collective effort of 80 volunteers and 62 sponsors.
"Flower making, butterfly sun catchers, slime making," McCullum said, "Then we just suggest donations for people to help us further our programs and do things like this for an inclusive environment."
New arrivals to the event were impressed. "This is just a great time for kids to come out and play and learn together when there's no wrong way to do things." Tiffany Woynaroski said.
The fun started with a VIP hour for special needs families and continued into the afternoon with dozens of activities, open to the public.
"It's the best thing ever. You get to make your own music-- just over there, and you get to make flower cakes," festival participant Leya Sensintaffar told KITV4 News.
Sesintaffar then urged her mom to appear on KITV4's newscast. "Just go with the flow!" she enthusiastically advised, in the spirit of the event.
"It's really good for my daughter because she's homeschooled so she doesn't get to be around a lot of kids all the time, let alone kids that understand her issues or her special needs," Kylie Sensintaffar said.
Leah agreed. "It is fun with other kids around that they get to do all kinds of activities here- and any kid could be autistic here," she told KITV4.
Taylor Hannah moved recently to the Big Island, after living in Oregon and Arizona. She was thrilled her son could be a part of it all.
"For me it is so nice to have a space- an inclusive space- where I know that my son can be himself," she said, "And Autism Moms of Kona have done a really great job with that."
The organizing efforts of the charity benefit local families with special needs kids.
"Our major funding goes to respite packages to support the parents to help them with cleaning, nannying services, whatever their family needs so that they can feel that they're not alone. nannying services, whatever their family needs so that they can feel that they're not alone," Jessica McCullum told KITV4.