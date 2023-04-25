Koko Head Shooting Complex opening after being closed for months

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The rifle and pistol ranges at the Koko Head Shooting Complex are preparing to reopen after being closed since September.
Many feel the range has been closed for too long.
"It has put a strain on the shooting community" shares the director for the Hawaii Firearms coalition, Andrew Namiki Roberts.
The complex is the only public shooting range on Oahu. Many rely on it to meet the required training for their concealed carry license.
For now, it will only be open on the weekends from 8:00AM to 4:00PM starting April 29th, due to it being understaffed.
After employees developed elevated levels of lead the Department of Parks and Recreation decided to close the complex make renovations worth $400,00.
"With the firearm range like here its assumed that we are going to be having lead on site, one of safety wise we're concerned about is public safety, safety of staff, and making sure the lead remains on site" shares Nate Serota.
For the past months, the complex has been cleaned and upgraded. It was completely power washed and re-painted to remove the levels of lead. A handwashing station was also added to keep residents healthy. A new rule is being implemented where guests cannot eat or drink.
Employees have been re-tested and are cleared to come back to the complex.
The area will now be completely wiped down once a week, and deep cleaned every month. The complex is offering blood testing to employees if they are concerned with their lead levels.
Honolulu city council chairman, Tommy Waters, says its important for residents to have a safe place to practice shooting.
"It's so important to have a place for folks to come shoot their gun, we don't want them to shoot in public" shares Waters.
If you are wanting to shoot at the range you now must make a reservation on the Koko Head Shooting Complex website.
"There's quite a bit of pent up demand so we want to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy this only outdoor public shooting range" shares Serota.
The city says plans are in the works to build another shooting range complex on the West side to meet the demand.
