Koko Head Shooting complex now open on weekends By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- There have been some changes to the range due to staffing shortages and existing conditions at the complex.One of the changes will be that the pistol and rifle ranges will operate as one firing line.This is because the wall that separates the two is damaged. For now, the range will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 4pm.You must make a reservation online before coming to the range.you can sign up for a 1 hour and 20 minute shooting slot at the Department of Parks and Recreation website.Reservations open 5 days in advance at 8AM. There are five different time slots you can choose from. For those who were unable to secure a reservation there will be three rifle and two pistol lanes available for walk-ins.A few reminders-there is no eating, drinking, or smoking at the complex.Shooters must continue to provide their own: licensed firearm, ammunition, target frame and ear and eye protection.There will also be more regular cleaning protocols to remove lead particles from surfaces near the firing lines. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Koko Head Department Of Parks And Recreation Shooting Complex Range Rifle Open Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu police respond to a crash involving a pedestrian in Kaimuki Updated May 4, 2022 Meteorology Light winds, sunny skies, changes ahead Updated Nov 28, 2021 National Ancient poop reveals what the builders of Stonehenge liked to eat Updated May 19, 2022 Local Agency on Elderly Affairs announces workshops focusing on self-care, coping strategies Updated Mar 3, 2023 Crime & Courts 3 men sought for robbery, attempted murder at Makaha Beach Park Updated Mar 20, 2023 Local Scientists study impacts of underwater activity on marine life at Molokini Updated Apr 12, 2023 Recommended for you