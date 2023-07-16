 Skip to main content
Kids take center stage at Hilo Shakespeare Fest

  • Updated
  • 0

The Hilo Community Players production of 'Much Ado About Nothing' also inspires a youth version, put on for free in association with UH Hilo.

HILO, Hawaii — Original music, comedy, high drama: Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing' also inspires a new youth adaptation, 'Ho Ka Hu: No Ack!', set around a high school winter ball.

The final performance for the 'Kids Shakes' show is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at UH Hilo.  

Hilo Community Players and UH Hilo Partner for Youth Shakespeare

Kendall Haddock sings her original composition based on Shakespearean lyrics, as other ensemble members join in- from the production, Ho Ka Hū: No Ack! 

