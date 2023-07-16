Kids take center stage at Hilo Shakespeare Fest

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Kendall Haddock sings her original composition based on Shakespearean lyrics, as other ensemble members join in- from the production, Ho Ka Hū: No Ack!
HILO, Hawaii — Original music, comedy, high drama: Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing' also inspires a new youth adaptation, 'Ho Ka Hu: No Ack!', set around a high school winter ball.
The final performance for the 'Kids Shakes' show is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at UH Hilo.
Like the original, the play cautions against the pitfalls of gossip. In the middle of it all are the sharp-tongued admirers, Bea and Ben.
The 46th Annual 'Shakespeare in the Park' Festival wraps up its Hilo run this weekend — before moving to Honoka'a for three more showings of the classic 'Much Ado About Nothing' next week.
But it's the final weekend to catch the "Kids Shakes'' adaptation, featuring performers as young as 7 within the diverse ensemble. All performances are free to the public.
Pikake Thomas and Jeffery Kaleihiwa Pouha play 'Bea and Ben', the sparring young rivals, based on Shakespeare's Beatrice and Benedick.
"I tease him a lot in the play, like in the beginning. I'm always like fighting him," Thomas said.
Jeffery Kaleihiwa Pouha learned all his long speeches with help from home.
"My sister and my mom, my uncles, my aunties, grandma, grandpa, they all practice with me," the future 6th grader said.
The performances are BYOC: bring your own chair.
The kids go on at 4:30 p.m. at UH Hilo for two last performances Saturday and Sunday, while the adults perform the classic version at 7:30 p.m. - featuring the more mature, dapper versions of Beatrice and Benedick. That version is set in the 1930s.
"Mine and the adult play are very very similar. It's just that mine is in pidgin and his is in like old England talk," Jeffery said… in discussion with his adult counterpart, Theon Weber.
"Yeah, it’s like each line- you can see, Oh it's that line!, it's that line…," Weber - who plays Benedick, agreed.
With weeks of preparation, 'Kids Shakes' almost feels like summer camp, some parents say.
"I didn't know my son could do what he did. I know he can talk, I know he can holaau, but I really didn't think he had it in him to actually stand in front of a crowd and really deliver," Jeffrey's mom, Mahealani Kua, said.
Cast members told KITV4 they've learned teamwork and to battle social anxiety by pushing their comfort zone.
"The theater has been a big part of helping me with that. And so I always get nervous when I go on stage, but it's fun. And that's one of the reasons why I love theater. And it's helped me overcome a lot of my fears," Kendall Haddock said.
Haddock performs on the ukulele and sings an original tune, but also performs a send-up of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" - as a character based on the clownish constable "Dogberry" from Shakespeare's comedy.
Some members of the ensemble did double duty - and are also performing in the classic play with the adults too, where a troupe of girl scouts act as Dogberry's watchpersons.
Performances are produced in association with UH Hilo.
"Ho ka Hū: No Ack! was written by Dr. Justina Mattos, one of our brilliant lecturers here at UH Hilo. We share in our community, and so sometimes we borrow their costumes or their props- or they borrow ours," Hilo Community Players Executive Director Rachel Klein said. "And so we kind of all work together to make community theater happen."
"It takes a lot of working together since we have no backstage crew, so it's just us. So everyone having to like cooperate and listen to each other, it's definitely a struggle," Rapha Schvartsman of the 'Kids Shakes' show, said. "So everyone having to like cooperate and listen to each other, it's definitely a struggle- but we're doing good."
The Shakespeare in the Park Festival is running for its final weekend outside of the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Saturday and Sunday.
'Much Ado About Nothing' then moves next weekend to the Honokaa Sports Complex on July 21st for the three final nights.
The Hilo Community Players are a non-profit that produces free Shakespeare in the park on an annual basis. The youth program has been welcoming young thespians for the last nine years.