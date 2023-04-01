Kids Hurt Too Hawaii hosting "Healing Young Hearts Gala" to raise money to fund its services

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The non-profit, Kids Hurt Too Hawaii, is hosting its only fundraiser of the year, "Healing Young Hearts" on Saturday night from 5 to 9PM at the Japanese Cultural Center.
The nonprofit provides free mental health services, mentoring, and community building activities to thousands of kids in Hawaii.
It's for kids who have experienced trauma, grief, and those who just need some support and guidance.
It is also meant for kids who are in foster care or who have been removed from their homes due to family issues.
Many of the kids have experienced domestic abuse or have lost a loved one and need a strong support system to lean on during these tough times.
Staff will make sure each child feels loved, listened to, and supported.
At the gala you can learn more about the important work the nonprofit is doing to change kids lives for the better.
The executive director for kids hurt too Hawaii, Walker Rowsy, says youth will be at the event sharing how the nonprofit has helped them. He says this fundraiser allows the nonprofit to continue changing lives.
"Kids Hurt Too Hawaii never charges for our services for children and family we haven't ever and never will. So fundraisers like this which is our only real fundraiser are critical to keeping our services going" shares Rowsy.
There will be a silent auction at the Gala. You can bid for items such as gift baskets, decorated surfboards, and a gold cart!