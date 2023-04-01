 Skip to main content
Kids Hurt Too Hawaii hosting "Healing Young Hearts Gala" to raise money to fund its services

  • Updated
  • 0
Kids Hurt Too Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The non-profit, Kids Hurt Too Hawaii, is hosting its only fundraiser of the year, "Healing Young Hearts" on Saturday night from 5 to 9PM at the Japanese Cultural Center.

The nonprofit provides free mental health services, mentoring, and community building activities to thousands of kids in Hawaii.

