Kauai's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to be the highest in the state

KAUAI (KITV4) -- Mel Rapozo says he's lost at least eight relatives and close friends to COVID-19.
Like most others, the Kauai native is weary of the ongoing pandemic, but knows it's far from over.
"We lost a police officer a couple weeks ago last month -- very young, had a family -- we lost him to COVID. I lost two very dear friends two months ago -- a mom and her daughter to COVID. I have lost a first cousin," he said. "We have to be concerned because there is still a lot of virus here on Kauai."
Kauai County reported 20% of today's total COVID cases for the state -- a big number for the small rural island.
The island's test positivity rate is the highest in the state at 12.8% -- double the rate in Honolulu. Since the start of the pandemic, Kauai recorded 24 coronavirus deaths -- five in just the last week alone.
"This is a harsh reminder that we need to continue to take this virus seriously for the most vulnerable members of our community," said Elton Ushio, administrator of the Kauai Emergency Management Agency.
Still, Kauai's seven-day average daily case count is less than half of what it was just two weeks ago. But that could easily change.
Epidemiologist Tim Brown is predicting at least one or two new variants in the next year. He says there's been about five variants over the last two years or one every five months.
"What I really worry about right now, is everybody thinking this is over after omicron." Brown said. "I worry that people let their guards down. Basically, you know, we will not be prepared when the next one hits."
The latest concern -- COVID infections surging following gatherings over Super Bowl weekend.
