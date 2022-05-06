 Skip to main content
Kauai police to host first forensics summer camp for high schoolers

  Updated
  • 0
Kauai Police

LĪHUE – Kauai police will host its first summer camp for incoming high school juniors to outgoing seniors.

The 2022 Kauai Police Department (KPD) Investigations and Forensic Science Camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 21 to 23, and 8 a.m. to noon, June 24 at KPD’s Līhue headquarters, 3990 Kaana Street.

Participants will learn the ins and out of being a detective and forensic scientist, and will acquire a number of skills throughout the four days, including:

-Interview and interrogation techniques

-Crime scene processing and photography

-Report writing

-Different types of Police Investigations

-De-escalation, listening, and deflection skills

-Forensic science and digital evidence overview

-Evidence collection

-Fingerprints

-Forensic Pathology

“We look forward to showing some of our island’s youth what it takes to conduct investigations and the important skills that are needed to solve crimes,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

“Part of the intent of this program is to show the youth of Kauaʿi the different type of job opportunities at KPD. To become a police officer, you only need to be 21, have a high school diploma and have a desire to serve the community. Plus, the starting salary is one of the best on the island as far as entry level positions are concerned at $65,652, and $68,244 after successful completion of the initial probationary period.”

The camp is free and a limited number of participants who will be selected based on application criteria.

To obtain a copy of the application or for more information, please email Acting Captain James Miller at jmiller@kauai.gov.

