Kauai baby recovering from cancer returns to Hawaii after more than 8-months away

Hawaiian Airlines agents welcome Seeley Borges home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kauai baby on the road to recovery against leukemia, is finally back in the islands after spending more than 8-months at Seattle Children's Hospital.

10-month-old Seeley Borges and her parents touched down on Oahu on Sunday, greeted by Hawaiian Airlines agents with pikake lei.

