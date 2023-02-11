KAT charities Valentine's Day fundraiser helping animals in need of medical support

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- To celebrate Valentine's Day, KAT charities is hosting a fundraiser called, "Mend a Broken Heart".
It's goal is to raise money to help support its animals medical needs and provide them with loving support.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- To celebrate Valentine's Day, KAT charities is hosting a fundraiser called, "Mend a Broken Heart".
It's goal is to raise money to help support its animals medical needs and provide them with loving support.
It is doing this by creating beautiful flower arrangements in the shape of cats and dogs!
You can purchase an arrangement up until February 13th. The large size is $74 and the small is $55. You can pick your orders up on Valentines Day at the animal adoption café, Toe Beans & Dreams in Aiea.
Its goal is to help the homeless animals all over Oahu.
It says there are thousands of animals all over the island that need cared for.
Every month, KAT charities spends about $10,000 on medical care for its animals.
KAT charities says every animal is deserving of love and care.
The executive director, Karen Tyson says this fundraiser will allow her charity to continue its mission of helping animals in need.
"We just recently helped a kitty her name is sprinkles, and she had a large mass about the size of a cutie orange on her paw, and it was cancer. We had to get the surgery done to remove that mass and get her healthcare. it cost us 2,500 to help that kitty we got everything done for her. and now she's happy and healthy and she didn't have anyone to help provide that care for her" shares Tyson.
