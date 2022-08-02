Kapolei Neighbors Cast Doubt on "Russian Spy" Media Claim

KAPOLEI -- Not all those living in the neighborhood of Kumu Iki had seen the photos of their neighbors, Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison, who have been charged with identity theft.
The couple has been a media curiosity, as the pair are accused making false statements to obtain passports over the years under names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, the names of two deceased infants. More sensationally, they are also charged with conspiracy against the United States.
The latter charge itself has led to speculation of espionage, which is not mentioned in the charging documents at all, nor is any accusation that either are spies (though other news outlets have made the insinuation).
A man came to the door when KITV visited the home of the arrested Kapolei couple, and described the inside as a mess having been raided by the FBI.
Richard, a neighbor, said his wife and the woman they knew as "Lynn" were fellow cat lovers. And the FBI contacted him with an unusual a to-do list:
"I was asked by the FBI if I could take care of Lynn, or whatever her name is now- her animals," Richard detailed, "Three rabbits and I've counted about five cats. There's one inside, and 3 or 4 outside."
Richard says he received a text with instructions passed on by via the FBI - and he's been googling how to properly take care of rabbits ever since. He finds the whole story unbelievable.
"Nobody knows anything about this. They were just nice people. They did their own thing," Richard told KITV.
"I don't know, they don't look like a spy to me," Jorge from down the block said.
KITV first spoke with Jorge and his family through the screen door. He was skeptical about the whole ordeal. Minutes later the Kapolei father looked up the latest online and realized, "I looked at the picture and I realize that's the guy that cut our grass," he said.
"Three or four times a month," Jorge told KITV that Primrose, who he says he knew as Mr. Bobby, would trim grass of the front lawn for 50 dollars a month.
"And his wife come and help him. She got on her knees on the ground and started to help him too," Jorge detailed.
The embattled couple owns two homes side by side. They rent out the bigger house to a family. Jorge noted the couple was not living beyond their means.
"If I was a spy I wouldn't be cutting grass, not spend too much money, but I'm not gonna be cutting grass for all the people," Jorge concluded.
Attorney Megan Kau told the Associated Press her client, Morrison, and her husband tried on the same men's KGB uniform jacket and hat at a friends house for fun decades ago, and that Morrison is not a spy. Historically, KGB uniforms are also accompanied by a collar shirt and tie, neither of which are worn in the polaroid photos.
A Department of Justice spokesperson told KITV of evidence against the couple, "We stated at a public hearing that an 'invisible ink kit' was recovered.
Charging documents lack any supporting evidence of why the couple is suspected to be a threat to the United States, though the stated concern is that Primrose, after a career in the Coast Guard, was given work as a Department of Defense contractor.
Primrose is being held without bail, while Morrison will appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
"Kind of like, the plot thickens right? It's like the last part of the movie you don't want to leave. Now what happens?," Richard said of the unusual story that has spread through the neighborhood.
Neighbors are still unsure if "the story" is fact based, or fiction.