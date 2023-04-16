Kaneohe Halau Wins 60th Merrie Monarch, Wrapping Up the Week

HILO-- In the early hours of Sunday morning, the winners were announced in the 60th annual Merrie Monarch festival, the world's most prestigious hula competition.
The big story this year was how close the competition finished. With a razor-thin margin, only one point separated the first place halau from the second place halau. One point was all that stood between second and third place halaus.
Coming out in the winner's circle, Ka La Onohi Mai O Haehae from Kaneohe, prevailed, under the direction of Kumu Tracie Lopes and Kumu Keawe Lopes. The seven days of celebration in Hilo say a remarkable seven days of sunshine.
"It's Merrie Monarch week in Hilo, hello," street musician Steve Hilderbrand greeted KITV4 on Kamehameha Avenue as he played music at the Akaka Falls Trading Post.
KITV4 visited the opening Hoalaulea at the Civic Auditorium.
"Amazing. In Hawaii it's called chicken skin," Hawaii resident Kealohalani Mailou-Kama declared.
The group, Unukupukupu, affiliated with Hawaii Community College, performed the opening ceremony to a packed house for the first time since 2019 due to COVID.
"You want to jump on the stage yourself and do some haka, you know what I mean? It's so nice to me," craftsman Kini Burke told KITV4.
"As soon as they opened the doors and there were like 800 people that walked in, that's how important it is to Hawaii," feather work craftsman Rick San Nicolas said.
Last year saw clear skies for the Merrie Monarch parade. This year it was an entire week. Supporters of Aloha Aina Mauna Kea gathered before the parade.
"We have the kuleana to not only take care of, but to really show a strong force on what it means to be Hawaiian and be deeply connected to this place," Aloha Aina supporter Luana Busby-Neff said.
"And celebrating the 60th Merrie Monarch We are very honored and inviting all of Hawaii", Ewalani Crowley of 'Ahahui Ka'ahumanu Hilo added.
Among the festivities you could also catch street performers in arts and crafts fairs. KITV4 caught up with Melveen Leed on tour giving free performances across the Big Island.
"Hawaii Island, I love you. If it weren't for them, the people, our audience, we wouldn't be here," Leed told KITV4.
Audience members lucky enough to get tickets got to see the winning performance from Ka La Onohi Mai O Haehae.
The Kaneohe based halau had participants named Miss Aloha Hula in the last three consecutive competitions. This year Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown took home the title, with the Halau from Oahu extending its winning streak.