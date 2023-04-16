 Skip to main content
Kaneohe Halau Wins 60th Merrie Monarch, Wrapping Up the Week

The halau from Hawaii Community College opened the Merrie Monarch at the Civic Auditorium 7 days before the festival wrapped up. 

A week of festivities come to a close on the Big Island

HILO-- In the early hours of Sunday morning, the winners were announced in the 60th annual Merrie Monarch festival, the world's most prestigious hula competition.

The big story this year was how close the competition finished. With a razor-thin margin, only one point separated the first place halau from the second place halau. One point was all that stood between second and third place halaus.

