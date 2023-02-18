 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama brings back Ho'olaule'a after three years

  • 0
Kamehameha Schools Kapalama brings back Ho'olaule'a after three years

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama brings back Ho'olaule'a after three years.

 By Diane Ako

(HONOLULU, HI) Kamehameha Schools Kapalama welcomes the community and Kamehameha 'ohana back to campus for the 98th annual Ho'olaule'a, Saturday February 25, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This one-day family friendly event returns to a live, in-person celebration following a three-year hiatus and modified virtual format.

Shop for bargains at the country store, indulge in island delights from Kaua'i and Moloka'i, fresh lei, and plenty of local food options including KS famous brownies, plus the new addition of poke bowls and veggie burgers.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred