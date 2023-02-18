Kamehameha Schools Kapalama brings back Ho'olaule'a after three years.

(HONOLULU, HI) Kamehameha Schools Kapalama welcomes the community and Kamehameha 'ohana back to campus for the 98th annual Ho'olaule'a, Saturday February 25, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This one-day family friendly event returns to a live, in-person celebration following a three-year hiatus and modified virtual format.
Shop for bargains at the country store, indulge in island delights from Kaua'i and Moloka'i, fresh lei, and plenty of local food options including KS famous brownies, plus the new addition of poke bowls and veggie burgers.
Bid for your favorite silent auction items online from 12 p.m. Friday, February 24th through 12 p.m. Sunday, February 26th.
Experience an entertainment lineup that spans young performers to seasoned, multi-award winning musical artists and dancers representing the roots of Hawai'i’s music lineage.
This is open to the public with free admission. Parking on-campus is limited, however free parking is available at Kapalama Elementary School (School St.) with free shuttle service from the KS bus terminal starting at 7 a.m.
Credit cards are accepted for scrip purchases and the country store. An ATM is available onsite. Detailed event information at www.kskhoolaulea.com.
This principal fundraising event provides enrichment and educational grants for teachers and students at all grade levels (K-12).
In years prior, a core feature of the keiki and teen activities at Ka'ahumanu were carnival rides from Xtreme Fun Rentals. Owners Delbert and Claire Kim, longtime supporters of Ho'olaule'a, closed their business in 2020 following the shuttering of live events resulting from COVID restrictions. This year’s offerings are expanded to include inflatables, carnival games, 'ohana crafts, face painting, and a teen entertainment stage.