Kamehameha Schools announce initial phase of redevelopment in Mo'ili'ili

Kamehameha Schools Waianuenue Coyne street

Courtesy: Kamehameha Schools

MO'ILI'ILI, HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Major changes are on the horizon for the Mo'ili'ili region. Launching a revitalization endeavor, Kamehameha Schools announced Monday plans to modernize a parcel of land at the corner of University Avenue and South Beretania Street.

The Waianuenue project aims to turn the Mo'ili'ili and neighboring areas of Waikiki and Manoa into a more contemporary commercial and residential district - further rooted in the Hawaiian culture.

An error occurred