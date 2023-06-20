Kamehameha Schools announce initial phase of redevelopment in Mo'ili'ili

MO'ILI'ILI, HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Major changes are on the horizon for the Mo'ili'ili region. Launching a revitalization endeavor, Kamehameha Schools announced Monday plans to modernize a parcel of land at the corner of University Avenue and South Beretania Street.
The Waianuenue project aims to turn the Mo'ili'ili and neighboring areas of Waikiki and Manoa into a more contemporary commercial and residential district - further rooted in the Hawaiian culture.
The first phase of the Kapa'akea redevelopment will reportedly focus on improving the community gathering and retail experience along two blocks bordered by University Avenue and South Beretania and Coyne Streets.
Projects in the works include: refreshed structures with a mixture of local, national, entrepreneurial and established retailers to fit the neighborhood's lifestyle.
Another objective is offering a more efficient and safer, walkable experience.
Along with lower priced housing, some local business workers and residents want a place to gather that's not necessarily a bar...
UH alum and current Smokey's Pipe and Coffee worker in Mo'ili'ili, Christian Lopez today KITV4, "I'd really love to see this area grow, I live down the street and really enjoy just how close so many different things are, there are a lot of different grocery stores, a lot of different places you can get great food but, there's not too much where people can gather, that's no going to be drinking - I feel like around here there's a lot of different shops and different areas that have for lease signs, so it'd be nice to see a revitalization."
Calvin Mann, Director of Planning and Development, Commercial Real Estate at Kamehameha Schools said, "The project vision provides enrichments to the community and features an authentic, culturally rooted approach to transforming the storefronts into a vibrant community amenity."
Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2024 with completion expected in late 2025. It'll comprise the Varsity Center East West building and surrounding parking lots. Future work will also include developing the Puck's Alley Blocks.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.