Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come.
And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
"It does keep me busy and it's always nice seeing old customers and all that. That in itself is worth it," said Roy Kaneshiro, who owns the farm. "We've seen generations come over here and buy eggs. And some of them, their grandparents passed away, but we see the children and their children."
Eighty-year-old Kaneshiro is preserving the legacy of his family business -- providing fresh eggs to Oahu restaurants and neighbors at their old-fashion country store full of relics from the past.
That's after selling the business seven years ago to a Japanese company, specializing in eggs with deep orange-yellow yolks -- popular in Japan.
The Japanese operators were recently forced to throw in the towel because of financial hardships due to the pandemic.
That's when Kaneshiro decided to step back in.
"Agriculture is important in Hawaii and locally-owned farms I think is special," said Sharyn Miyashiro, a longtime employee. "I think they recognize the importance in spite of having to work hard. It's all heart. You just want to help the community, keep it fed, keep it going."
Kaneshiro's father Kishun started the family business back in 1947 and later moved it to Waimanalo.
But the challenges today are much different from back then.
"The cost of feed, cost of labor. It's not easy to get labor," Kaneshiro said. "They have better things to do. It's easier and less demanding."
Kaneshiro's children, siblings and their families are also helping keep the business alive.
"It's just a different feeling cause we grew up on a farm," he said. "For us this is something that ... it just became a part of us. You know farmers, we're the eternal optimists."
And at an age long past retirement, returning to a life of hard labor is helping to bring his family and the community together.
"For us, in the end, the rewards outweigh the difficult times," Kaneshiro said. "And people do enjoy fresh products -- produce, eggs, whatever. So like I said, it's been good to us."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
