Kalihi neighborhood meeting focuses on reducing crime and homelessness

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to reduce crime, homelessness and increase safety - state and city lawmakers met with community members in Kalihi Thursday night to work toward solutions.
Local residents voiced many concerns, including an encampment that goes up the trail just above DeCorte Neighborhood Park.
Several homeless people living in the encampment have reportedly been there for years.
Anton Krucky, Director of the Department of Community Services - City and County said, "We don't have enough housing, we do need more beds, but that being said, we do house people - being homeless in and of itself is not a crime, public safety is very important, if you feel in danger or you're seeing a crime, call 911".
Some homes in the area have dealt with burglaries, trespassers, and other issues.
When it comes to staying safe, Ma. Roland Turner with HPD said, "Adding lights around your home, adding cameras around your home, we encourage that, it's always a great idea, my own personal home I keep the front and back lights on all night long, and that's because my experience, criminals don't like to be in the light."
Helping organize Thursday's event, Rep. John Mizuno (D), requested signatures at the meeting to work toward starting a citizen patrol, along with an adopt a park group.
Mizuno stated, "If you see anything possibly sinister, contact HPD, if you can - do not intervene, it's best that you stay in a safe area - if you have a camera take photos, video, that's all important, as far as homelessness if it's not an emergency situation or there's no harm in the area, contact your state and city homeless coordinators as well as the Harm Reduction Unit or Crises Core."