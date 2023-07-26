Kalihi Kai restaurant rebrands and reopens as Upstairs at Pier 38 By Diane Ako Diane Ako News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kalihi Kai restaurant rebrands and reopens as Upstairs at Pier 38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The old "Nico's Upstairs" restaurant has a new look, new menu, new staff, and a new name. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The old "Nico's Upstairs" restaurant has a new look, new menu, new staff, and a new name.The Kalihi Kai restaurant is now called Upstairs at Pier 38 and it's open and ready for business.The owner, restaurateur Nico Chaize, spent a quarter of a million dollars on renovations. He says he was forced to close during the pandemic, so he used that time to make changes.Chaize says, "We really want people to enjoy the pier. We want people to have a different experience, upstairs with a view, and all the experience of a fine dining restaurant."Upstairs will also close for private parties with a minimum booking of $15,000. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Upstairs At Pier 38 Nico Chaize Fine Dining Restaurant Covid Diane Ako News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Diane Ako Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business The Chevy Bolt's huge sales prove America is craving a cheap electric car Updated Oct 26, 2022 News As more people travel again, TSA reports precheck enrollment is soaring Updated Sep 1, 2022 Local 4th Annual Fatherhood Conference Updated Jun 20, 2022 Local Honolulu Police Department warns about risks of setting off illegal fireworks Updated Dec 29, 2022 Local Police investigate shooting in Kalihi Updated Dec 1, 2021 National Flash flooding in Dallas area takes residents by surprise as rescue crews respond to hundreds of calls for help Updated Aug 22, 2022 Recommended for you