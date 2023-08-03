Kalihi businesses said back to back gas leaks affected foot traffic

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Two gas leaks were reported in the same week in Kalihi on Oahu. Hawaii Gas officials said it is because HART contractors did not follow protocols which led to road closures and impacted businesses.
Businesses along Colburn Street near Dillingham Boulevard said construction caused serious inconveniences for them on top of these latest gas leaks. Owner of Island Popper Gourmet Popcorn said despite all the hiccups, business is still steady.
“One positive thing is we’re getting accidental customers. Just about everyone is avoiding Dillingham Boulevard and ending up on Colburn as a back road. On top of our regulars, new people are finding us,” said Andrea Tournis-Vagenas, owner of Island Popper Gourmet Popcorn.
Vagenas adds she and the other nearby businesses always reroute customers from Dillingham Boulevard whenever they need directions. However, it was even more diffcult when roads had to shut down because of the gas leaks
According to HART, one of their contractors struck a gas line on Dillingham Boulevard twice in three days this week. Both incidences have since been resolved.
Hawaii Gas released a statement:
“We are continuing to collaborate with HART on ways to support the rail project by having a better understanding of project locations and timelines to ensure digging sites are proactively checked for underground facilities.”
Hawaii Gas said contractors are supposed to notify Hawaii Gas before digging to make sure they avoid buried power lines and cause structural damage.
That requirement was not followed.
Hawaii Gas stresses that Hart contractors must call 811 before beginning their work to keep the neighborhood and people safe.