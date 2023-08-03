 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kalihi businesses said back to back gas leaks affected foot traffic

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas stove generic
Courtesy: Kwon Junho via Unsplash

Hawaii Gas says HART contractors did not follow protocols which led to road closures, along Dillingham Boulevard.

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Two gas leaks were reported in the same week in Kalihi on Oahu. Hawaii Gas officials said it is because HART contractors did not follow protocols which led to road closures and impacted businesses.

Businesses along Colburn Street near Dillingham Boulevard said construction caused serious inconveniences for them on top of these latest gas leaks. Owner of Island Popper Gourmet Popcorn said despite all the hiccups, business is still steady.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dillingham Blvd shut down to gas leak

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred