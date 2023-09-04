Kako'o Maui Resource Hub to help victims of the wildfires

Multimedia Journalist
KUHULUI, Maui (KITV4)-- On Monday, September 4th, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is celebrating its grand opening of the Kako'o Maui resource hub.
The hub is helping Maui residents navigate different services that are offering them aid and support.
The resource hub was formed after Maui residents expressed their concerns with working directly with government agencies. Now, they can just work with the hub.
It will provide a cultural approach to help those impacted by the fires. It will also help them with the application process for direct aid and services.
the hub will host non-profit service providers and representatives from different agencies.
Some of these include Hawaii community leading, legal aid society of Hawaii and the Red Cross. Other support will be available including Foodland vouchers and direct payment support.
Lahaina resident, Kukai Keahi, who lost both her home and job will be managing it. The resource hub is located at the Maui mall in Kuhului and will be open daily from 10am to 6pm starting today.
CNHA's Maui fund has raised over 7 million dollars for native Hawaiian organizations to help with the relief efforts.
