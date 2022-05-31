Kaka'ako residents conflicted over rail ending in the area

The latest plan for the Honolulu rail has to clear a final vote in the Honolulu City Council before heading to the federal government.
In an effort to reduce the cost of rail to $10 billion and complete the project by 2029, city officials are proposing to end the track in Kaka'ako, a little more than a mile short of the original end point in Ala Moana.
The proposal aims to secure $744 million from the Federal Transit Administration. Residents in the Kaka'ako area hold mixed feelings toward the plan.
"I live about a block to where it's (the rail) is going to come up," Kaka'ako resident Jacque Taylor-Lee said. "My main concern would be how loud is it going to be."
Others are worried about riders flocking to the area, especially because parking is already limited.
However, project leaders are working with the city to increase bus services to transport riders to the stop from areas such as Waikiki.
Some residents are excited to see the rail come so close to home and said they'll enjoy the convenience of being able to ride it.
"Driving in Hawai'i is already kind of hard as it is and finding parking is always a hassle, so it will definitely, I think, it will allow people to be more mobile," Kaka'ako resident Anika Trotman said.
"I think it will allow younger people especially to be able to visit different parts of the island."
In response to residents' concerns, Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi sent KITV the following statement:
"The Department of Transportation Services is working with HART to design our future rail and bus operations around the Kaʻākaukukui Civic Center Station at Halekauwila and South Streets. We’ve modeled our ridership expectations, which include anticipating how riders will get to and from the station from surrounding neighborhoods.
Since this station will act as a temporary terminus until construction can resume to the Kālia Ala Moana Station, the majority of rail riders will arrive and depart via frequent bus connections. This will complement the riders walking and biking to and from residential, commercial, and government destinations convenient to the station. Noise from the rail should not be significant or vastly different than levels anticipated by previous noise studies. We will continually analyze parking usage and turnover as we contemplate operations at the station."
The Honolulu City Council is set to vote on the rail recovery plan Wednesday. If the council approves, HART plans to submit it to the Federal Transit Administration later this week.