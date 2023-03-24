Kaka'ako candy store owner planning 'beary' special homecoming

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kaka'ako store owner is planning a homecoming and naming ceremony for a bear statue that finally came home to him last Thursday.
It's a four-foot-tall gummy bear statue that was stolen over two years ago. Last week, it was found and returned.
This gummy bear served as signage for family store A.C. Lyau Co., Ltd. for years. President and owner Jonathan Lyau says, "It was the landmark for our building. We had no sign."
But one day in 2020, it mysteriously disappeared, leaving the wall, well, bare. "Someone stole it in the middle of the night. Just took it off the ledge of the building. That's the last we saw of it," he says.
The burglars made some effort to take it. The statue is 180 pounds. Aside from the fact that it was an easy landmark to direct customers, Jonathan and his parents say it had sentimental value. "It was given to us by a neighbor who found it somewhere and refurbished it and put it up for us," he says.
It made his dad happy, and after the theft, both his parents would periodically ask if the bear was found. His dad died last fall, but his mother, Margaret, now in a care home, still asks. Jonathan says, "She keeps asking us periodically if anyone's called about the bear."
Last Thursday, Jonathan got call from a woman named Nicole. She's saying something about 'Oh we got your bear. We found it.' Then I said, 'You talking about the red gummy bear?' She said, 'Yes, we found it in a storage locker. An abandoned storage locker we took over.'"
Nicole didn't want to go on camera, but she told KITV4 she had seen the bear on the wall before it was stolen, and was surprised to find it in her new storage unit. She says she's happy to be part of this joyful reunion. Jonathan also rewarded her with a finder's fee and some snacks.
He is thrilled to have it back. "Still looks the same, hasn't aged," smiles Jonathan.
He's even planning to rename it after his father, Calvin, and find a new place of honor for it - somewhere around the store that's even more secure.
Jonathan hasn't set a date or time for the bear's party, but will be posting updates on his social media pages (click here for A.C. Lyau's Facebook). Check there if you want to follow it.