Kaimuki yoga studio offers free yoga every Friday evening.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Kaimuki yoga studio launches a new series of free Friday classes. Yoga Under the Palms is offering this at its town location only, at 5 p.m. on Friday evenings.It's an all-levels class. Co-owner Summer Rothwell says she wants to thank the community for its support in this public give-back.If you go, bring your own mat and a water bottle.