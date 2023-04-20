Kahaluu sanctuary giving second chances to abused and neglected farm animals

KAHALUU (KITV4) -- When Pomai the rooster was brought to the Aloha Animal Sanctuary, he was barely hanging on.
"He was actually found on the side of the road," said volunteer Lolita Ayala. "He had a hole on his head from what we believe is fighting."
But after lots of TLC, he's a different animal. "We gave him as much love, as much nurturing as we could and here we are over two years now and he is thriving," she said. "He has his girlfriend Andy. She is also a victim of cockfighting."
The Aloha Animal Sanctuary has rescued more than 30 animals, many of them near death because of severe neglect and abuse.
More than 120 volunteers flow through the sanctuary every week, caring for pigs, goats and other farm animals lucky enough to get there.
"We get contacted almost on a daily basis because there's so much animal neglect and abuse that happens in the community," Ayala said.
The nonprofit is advocating for stricter laws to minimize animal cruelty.
It's also fighting its own battle to stay alive. Lawmakers are proposing to ban farm animals on less than three acres of land -- threatening the existence of the sanctuary, which sits on two acres in Kahaluu.
"It's absolutely critical for, you know, the the animals that we rescued in the community to have a forever home," she added. "To be loved and nurtured and cared for."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.