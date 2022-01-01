...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions,
especially on Oahu, and the potential remains high for
additional heavy showers to develop.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
Kahaluu farm animal shelter seeks help building learning center.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii's only rescue shelter for farm animals is asking the public for help in building a new learning center. Aloha Animal Sanctuary houses about 30 animals. Many have special needs - like this duck with a wheelchair.
The Kahaluu non-profit also does off-site animal rescues, holds community events, advocates for farm animals through legislation, and promotes awareness about animal abuse. It's run entirely on donations, and it's seeking help of any kind to construct a new learning center, whether that's donations of money, labor, supplies, or expertise.
Co-founder Lolita Ayala says, "That space will be used for yoga, nutritional classes, different events, but the core of our learning center is to provide a space to not only educate our keiki but our community around animals, community. and overall health as well." Ayala hopes to start construction this year.