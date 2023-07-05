 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kahala parents of special needs boy take frustrations with Department of Education to court once, possibly twice

  • 0
Kahala parents of special needs boy take frustrations with Department of Education to court once, possibly twice

Kahala parents of special needs boy take frustrations with Department of Education to court once, possibly twice.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Frustration with the state Department of Education has two Kahala parents filing multiple legal actions just to get their son the special education services he needs.

Keala Rothwell is severely autistic and he's caught between Kahala Elementary and Liholiho Elementary - all this, while legal paperwork goes back and forth. His parents describe their desperation in this KITV4 exclusive.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred