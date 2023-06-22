Justice reform advocates provide prison reentry services

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
In one single year an estimated 15-thousand people are booked into local jails and prisons throughout Hawaii.
Yet a story head time and time again: formerly incarcerated individuals thrown into the mix of society with no where to go, no one to turn to, and few resources to get them back on their feet.
"From 1978 to 2021, out of those years I was inside for 20 and the other 20 I was out on the street" recalled Charles Mailo, who served at the Halawa Correctional Facility.
"When these guys get out they have nothing," added Bud Bowles, executive director of United Self Help. "If you don't have 30 dollars, or can't earn 30 dollars, you won't get an ID."
With Hawaii's in prison jobs paying as little as 25 cents an hour, it's a reality for many.
"If they don't have identification it takes us anywhere from two to four months to get them social security cards and birth certificates. It basically takes us 4 months before we can get them working." explained Sky Medieros, with United Self Help.
"Coming out you have to know where you're going to be staying, if you have a job, what kind of income you're going to have." Mailo continued. "A lot of guys are hopeful to get out, but for a lot of guys getting out is such a hassle they just get comfortable being in jail."
Data from a 2019 Hawaii Department of Health report revealed recidivism in Hawaii as over 57 percent.
Local justice reform advocates admit, historically, state services have failed to keep pace with the needs of community reentry.
Still, looking to fill that gap, a number of community organizations stepping up to ensure a brighter future.
"We're on the hill every morning meeting whoever's coming out, explained Kahu Kaleo Patterson, of the Episcopal Church of Hawaii. " We have backpacks filled with goodies for them, we have bus passes, cell phones."
"We find out what their needs are and then we try to address those needs by taking them to Waikiki health, as well as set them up for financial snap and welfare."