Jury to decide whether man convicted in North Shore murder should be sentenced without parole

An O'ahu jury must decide whether Stephen Brown, the man convicted of killing North Shore resident Telma Boinville, should go to prison with or without the possibility of parole.
Brown and his ex-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand were accused of breaking into the Pupukea vacation rental where Boinville worked as a house cleaner, kidnapping her and her then 8-year-old daughter Makana, then murdering Boinville.
The same jury found Brown guilty of all charges last Friday.
During oral arguments at Honolulu circuit court on Monday, Brown's defense attorney called on one witness, psychiatrist Dr. Martin Blinder, who reported Brown shows signs of personality disorders that prevent him from empathizing with others.
Deputy prosecutor Scott Bell referenced Blinder's evaluation as one reason Brown should be imprisoned without the possibility of parole.
"It (Blinder's assessment) means that he (Brown) has demonstrated a pervasive pattern of attention-seeking, grandiosity, and violation for the rights of others," Bell asserted.
But Blinder explained data indicate convicts are much less likely to re-offend decades after their first crime, which is why he argued Brown would not be a danger if eventually allowed parole.
Blinder also said Brown does not fit the profile of a killer and his recent conversion to Christianity should help him behave with less violence.
Brown's attorney William Bagasol added even though the defendant has been convicted of stealing from his own father, he does not have a history of violence.
"There's no other allegation of any other encounters with the police, there's no allegation of any other assaultive behavior, there's no other allegation of misbehavior," Bagasol said.
Jurors are set to continue deliberating on Tuesday.