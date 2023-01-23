 Skip to main content
Jury to decide whether man convicted in North Shore murder should be sentenced without parole

Stephen Brown

An O'ahu jury must decide whether Stephen Brown, the man convicted of killing North Shore resident Telma Boinville, should go to prison with or without the possibility of parole.

Brown and his ex-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand were accused of breaking into the Pupukea vacation rental where Boinville worked as a house cleaner, kidnapping her and her then 8-year-old daughter Makana, then murdering Boinville. 

