Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother

The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies.
"The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
Brown claims his then-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand was the one who actually murdered North Shore mother Telma Boinville in 2017, even after her young daughter, Makana, testified that Brown told her the couple killed her mother.
"He did tie her up and he did run, but he didn't intend to hurt anyone," said Brown's defense attorney William Bagasol. "Somebody who didn't hurt the child, didn't threaten her, tried to shield her eyes -- that's not a homicidal state of mind."
Brown and Dandurand are accused of killing Boinville at a Pupukea vacation rental where she was working as a house cleaner. Dandurand's trial is expected to start this summer.
Boinville's husband Kevin Emery told KITV4 all he wants is justice for his wife, daughter and the entire community, especially on the North Shore.
