Judge Sentences Two Maui Men in Hate Crime Case

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A fixer upper on the north side of Maui was the site of federal hate crime committed by two men who a court ruled targeted a new home owner because he was white.
The judge recounted how the defendants pursued Kunzelman for 15 minutes, 9 years ago, hitting him with a shovel and kicking him when down, breaking his ribs. Kunzelman had offered them beer to talk out the dispute.
Levi Aki Jr. was given just over 4 years in his sentence. Kaulana Alo Kaonohi was given 6 and a half years.
Alo Kaonohi apologized to Kunzelman in court. Alo Kaonohi's younger brother said he and dozens of others believe his sibling, now sober and father to a 3 year old, does not pose a danger to others.
"It happened almost 10 years ago. We are sorry that it happened. My brother is a changed man," Kawena Alo Kaonohi told KITV4,"He has shown the community who he really is, what kind of man he is."
In the case, Kunzelman showed the court he had a legal easement to access his home on the private road that went through the Alo Kaonohi property. The family patriarch Chico Alo Kaonohi disputes that the attack was a hate crime. He says that there would be an appeal.
"A lot of things need to come out proven on the truth of the property. He cut the gate two times. He trespassed," Chico Alo Kaonohi said.
The defense also put together numerous statements of support for Alo Kaonohi, who worked with- and has family members in the community who are white.
A jury found both defendants guilty of targeting Kunzelman because of his race. Judge J. Michael Seabright concluded to Kaulana Alo Kaonohi in court, "You were a racist on that day."