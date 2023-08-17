Judge pursuing legal action against Hawaii power companies after his house burns down

Raffetto retired in 2012 after more than 24 years of service as a trial judge with the Second Circuit Court in Wailuku.
Judge Raffetto is represented by Attorney Rick Fried. They're moving forward bringing action for damages against many companies including, Hawaiian Electric Company, Maui Electric Company Hawaii Electric Company and Hawaiian Electric Industries.
Fried said, "What happened as I understand it, is a very big tree, got blown over, at one point, the winds were probably seventy miles per hour, up there, remarkable, powerful winds, and a tree got knocked onto a power line, and that was the initial start - I believe there were two or three fires in total where that happened."
It's widely believed proper action wasn't taken despite warnings, including a specific red flag warning, involving concerns of dry areas including grass.
"In our view, the negligence by HECO was when they had this advance notice, on top of that, on that Sunday morning, they didn't do anything."
Even though hundreds of families have been impacted, a class action lawsuit is reportedly unlikely.
Fried stated, "It's going to be a lot of moving parts, there's lots of other litigation, I'm not sure if the judges here will get everyone together, in our view it's not appropriate for class action, the cases are too different, and so the cases that were filed initially as class actions in our view, won't be certified as a class - if it did, it'd be the first time in any of these cases that that's happened."
Fried is recommending others impacted by last week's fires seek legal advise if they have any questions and explore their options.