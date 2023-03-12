Jim Leahey honored with 'Celebration of Life' Ceremony

Local broadcasting legend Jim Leahy, who recently passed away, was honored Sunday with a "Celebration of Life" ceremony at St Louis School...
Friends, family, fans and former co-workers packed the gym at Leahey's alma mater.
Leahy was a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and a former educator.
He was the longtime voice of University of Hawaii sports for six decades.
His former classmate Wayne Nakamoto said, "He was a good fit (for UH), he stepped in there where his father was, took over his father's footsteps, and then of course Kanoa is taking over for Jim, so it's a family thing and they're all very gifted."
Jim's son Kanoa said, "He just was that kind of magnetic personality, he drew people to him."
Leahy's former broadcasting partner Artie Wilson stated, "I will always remember him, being consistent, being the absolute best play by play voice in Hawaii."
He mentored many of the state's top broadcasters, including longtime baseball commenter Pal Eldredge. Leahey also hosted radio and TV shows and most notably "Leahey and Leahey" with his son, Kanoa, on Hawaii Public Television.
