Japan's lifting of travel restrictions expected to give boost to Hawaii tourism

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Japan is finally lifting travel restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic and at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, many travelers can't wait.
Erin Taniyama says her family had planned to go to Japan this year as a graduation present for her son, but that was put on hold because of the restrictions.
She's hoping to finally take her children, including daughter Karly, to learn about their heritage.
"It was supposed to be his graduation present. You know we planned this for years and the day came and we just couldn't go," she said. "We cancelled. We stopped planning, but now we can start talking about it again, getting excited."
After being sidelined for almost three years, travel agencies are also looking forward to getting back to business when restrictions are lifted Oct. 11.
"We couldn't be happier. We're excited. We're ready to go," said Gene Miyake, managing director at Non-stop Travel. "It's a whole new era. It's time to get caught up on your vacation bucket list. It's truly a relief. And for a lot of people who want to travel, now's your chance."
But they're expecting airlines will be running short on seats as they try to ramp up to meet demand. Non-Stop Travel has booked more than 800 people to Japan in the next three months alone.
"You just can't crank up more flights, more schedules, you know, more and more capacity just overnight," Miyake said. "It'll take them at least two, three months."
Tourism officials expect more Japanese visitors to gradually return at the end of the year.
"So this is great news all the way around because there's going to be a situation where it's going to be mutually beneficial," said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.
"It's time to cross over and get going with life and start moving forward," said traveler Chantelle Bautista. "There's definitely pent-up demand for travel," added Victor Bautista. "We gotta go for sushi."
Japan's Hawaii's top foreign market and extremely important to the full recovery of the tourism industry.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.