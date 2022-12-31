 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Japanese New Year's Day blessings start at midnight on Saturday

  • 0
Japanese New Year's Day blessings start at midnight on Saturday

Japanese New Year's Day blessings start at midnight on Saturday.

A decades-long lucky tradition of ushering in the new year with a blessing starts at midnight on the 31st. A Nu’uanu Shinto shrine holds one of the largest celebrations of its kind on the island. It lasts until 4:30 p.m. on January first.

Near midnight on December 31st, people line up outside the Daijingu Temple of Hawai'i to receive a blessing from a Shinto priest, followed by the purchase of a good luck amulet to help them over the next 12 months, and a fortune written on paper. If you don’t like the fortune, you can simply tie it to a nearby stand and buy another fortune.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred