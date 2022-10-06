 Skip to main content
'I've not seen anything like it': Big Island authorities call for public's help to catch serial road sign thief

Tsunami evacuation sign

Courtesy: Hawai'i Police Department 

Over the past month, Hawai'i Island police reported about 22 road signs along 30 miles of Highway 11 in Ka'u were stolen, totaling about $2,000. 

"I've not seen anything like it working my career here in Ka'u," Hawai'i Police Department Lt. Pernell Hanoa said. 

