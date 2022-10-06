'I've not seen anything like it': Big Island authorities call for public's help to catch serial road sign thief By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Hawai'i Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Over the past month, Hawai'i Island police reported about 22 road signs along 30 miles of Highway 11 in Ka'u were stolen, totaling about $2,000. "I've not seen anything like it working my career here in Ka'u," Hawai'i Police Department Lt. Pernell Hanoa said. The missing signs vary from Nene goose crossing signs to cautionary ones, such as those alerting drivers the road is slippery when wet and placards delineating tsunami evacuation zones."We don't condone any theft of any signs, but those types of signs in particular, can pose a very hazardous situation for motorists, especially those that aren't familiar with the area," Hanoa said. Most of the signs, Hanoa pointed out, have been replaced -- and he expects the rest will be installed in a few weeks. After receiving the first few reports, investigators were working on the theory that the crook may have wanted to collect the signs. "As far as what we're investigating, we believe that whoever's stealing them (the signs) are possibly trying to profit from a sale," Hanoa added. The penalties for the offense range from a petty misdemeanor, with 30 days in prison and a $1,000 dollar fine, to a class c felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 dollar fine. Detectives have identified persons of interest but could not share any names at this time.If you have any information, call HPD's non-emergency at (808) 935-3311 and Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hundreds of Molokai residents received kits to help save energy at home Updated May 18, 2022 COVID-19 Undercounted COVID-19 cases leave US with a blind spot as BA.5 variant becomes dominant Updated Jul 13, 2022 National The child poverty rate fell by nearly half in 2021 as enhanced child tax credit sent billions of dollars to families Updated Sep 13, 2022 COVID-19 14 new COVID-related deaths, 3,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Aug 10, 2022 COVID-19 A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn Updated Nov 25, 2021 Crime & Courts Suspect surrenders to police following standoff on Emerson Street | UPDATE Updated Aug 10, 2022 Recommended for you