It's the end of an era for Kuni Island Fabrics when it closes for good on April 15

After almost 50 years in the dry goods business, Terri Kamakana is putting the final stitches on Kuni Island Fabrics.
"I loved running the store," she said. "I did sew, but I am not an excellent sewer."
After almost 50 years in the dry goods business, Terri Kamakana is putting the final stitches on Kuni Island Fabrics.
"I loved running the store," she said. "I did sew, but I am not an excellent sewer."
Kamakana started as an employee of Kuni Dry Goods in 1975, working for the original owners -- the Kunimune family -- before continuing their legacy on her own. But her lease is expiring on April 30.
This is the last piece of material here at Kuni Island Fabrics. The small business that's been a fixture here in Mo'ili'ili for decades is closing this Saturday.
"I'm sure Saturday when it comes to we lock that door, I will be crying," Kamakana said.
And so will her sewing students, who've become like family.
"It breaks my heart and so I don't want to say goodbye because I think I have to bring a bucket for my tears," said sewing student Gail Yamasaki.
Kamakana runs sewing classes seven days a week, bringing joy to many of her students who grew up with the store.
"The nostalgia of the building itself, you know how many years it's been here," added sewing student Yvonne Sasano. "You know like I say from hanabada days for some of us from way, way back."
And found a love for the craft.
"It's so different than going to the store and buying it over the counter than you know getting it from someone who made it by hand with with love," she said. "With lots of love."
For many of her students, it's more than just learning to sew.
"It's a passion for some people. It's a social setting for some people, and it's just all around just like coming to see your favorite girlfriends," said sewing teacher Rochelle "Rocky" RoAne. "Just spend time with your gab club."
Fortunately, Kamakana's found a way for the 'gab club' to continue on with the group leasing space at a nearby church.
"It really does serve a purpose. A community purpose," RoAne added. "It helps people learn to sew and pass it on hopefully to the younger generation because it is a dying art."
Kamakana has witnessed the once popular past-time lose its appeal over the years.
"That's what our grandparents used to do was make clothing and prom dresses," she said. "None of your generation is kind of interested in that anymore."
While the fabric store will be closing, Kamakana said the relationships built over the years will continue on.
"Some of these ladies, this is their whole life," she said. "One came in the other day and was crying, really crying and I said, don't cry. I'm fine and it's a good thing."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.