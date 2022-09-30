 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'It's like a slap in the face': litter, indecent behavior mar West O'ahu heiau

  • 0
Ku'ilioloa Heiau

Situated to the south of Wai'anae's Poka'i Bay, Ku'ilioloa Heiau was once used by navigators to chart their paths. 

"Ku'ilioloa sits on Kane'ilio Point, so with the mo'olelo and with the chants, the navigators are able to chant each point as they go around each island," explained Joseph Simpliciano, one of the many nearby residents who take it upon themselves to preserve the heiau. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred