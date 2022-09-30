'It's like a slap in the face': litter, indecent behavior mar West O'ahu heiau

Situated to the south of Wai'anae's Poka'i Bay, Ku'ilioloa Heiau was once used by navigators to chart their paths.
"Ku'ilioloa sits on Kane'ilio Point, so with the mo'olelo and with the chants, the navigators are able to chant each point as they go around each island," explained Joseph Simpliciano, one of the many nearby residents who take it upon themselves to preserve the heiau.
Nowadays, as Simpliciano decried, the sacred site has become riddled with litter and indecent behavior, "total disrespect, trash, drugs, people having sex, naked photography."
"It's like a slap in the face, because this is something that I want around for my kids," Simpliciano said as tears welled up in his eyes.
The heiau is an emotional subject for Simpliciano, as he and his family have worked with area Councilmember Andria Tupola to pass a resolution calling for the installation of signs to educate the public about the heiau's history and significance.
There are, however, signs warning people the site is also home to 'Ua'u, federally endangered native seabirds.
"Everybody needs to understand that these places need to be regarded as sacred by everyone, no matter who you are," Simpliciano asserted.
Among the Royal Hawaiian Order, civic clubs, and nearby residents who maintain the heiau, is Georgiana Navarro, a lauhala weaver who harvests leaves from the heiau.
"What this heiau means to me is the community puts their entire love into taking care of this heiau that means so much," Navarro said.
As Simpliciano and many others wait for signs to inform the public about the heiau, he and his family also vow to do so themselves.