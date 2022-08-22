'It's incredibly tragic': 5 native seabirds found dead on Kaua'i

Conservationists are calling on the public to help safeguard 'Ua'u Kani, or Wedge-tailed Shearwater Seabirds, after five of them have been found dead in the Ha'ena area on Kaua'i over the past several weeks.
Experts suspect either pets or feral animals killed the birds.
"It's incredibly tragic to hear of these recent kills and I know this is not the first incident in Ha'ena this year," said Alex Dutcher of invasive predator management group Hallux Ecosystems Restoration.
The seabird deaths are especially tragic, scientists point out, as shearwater chicks rely on both parents to grow up successfully.
This time of year, the baby birds are hatching and will be resting in their ground burrows for more than three months before heading out to sea.
Not only are they easily accessible to predators, much of the time they're unguarded, as their parents will forage at sea during the day -- which is why conservationists are urging pet owners to be vigilant.
"Keeping your dogs on a leash, keeping your dogs in a fenced yard if can, keeping your cats indoors or on leashes as well," Dutcher added.
Experts deem the 'Ua'u Kani a critical species because they deliver to upland plants much-needed nutrients that then trickle down throughout watersheds.
"So there's a lot of studies done, especially in coastal systems, looking at the impacts of seabirds on reef health, size of fish, health of coral," Dutcher said.
If you see an 'Ua'u Kani in distress, call Save Our Shearwaters at (808) 635-5117.
Click here for more information on how to safeguard Shearwaters.