'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country.
Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
"It was an awesome one, I really enjoyed it," U.S. Navy veteran Arthor Beaver praised.
Such an elaborate celebration took about three months to plan.
"As you can see there was a lot of coordination with the F-22s, with the marines marching," said Edward Cruickshank, president of the O'ahu Veterans Council, the organization at the helm of orchestrating the event.
Cruickshank was pleased with the turnout despite the long weekend.
Among the dozens who attended were Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs.
"It's nice to just see everybody, especially the young kids, here," veteran Thomas Souza said. "It's phenomenal. You don't see that in a lot of places we've lived, but here they definitely support them."
State and city dignitaries were also present and participated in a wreath presentation.
Sen. Mazie Hirono made an appearance, calling it an honor to participate in the event. Hirono also took a moment to decorate her father-in-law's grave with a lei.
"Especially now when I think freedom is under attack in many parts of the world, these are veterans who truly fought for our freedom, so it's very meaningful," Hirono said.