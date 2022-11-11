 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl

Veterans Day

While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. 

Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

