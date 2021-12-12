Offers go here

'It's a wake-up call' | Environmental consultant says Oahu needs to revamp water system

  • Updated
  • 0
Water Woes

As the water crisis on the Navy water system continues, many residents are wondering how safe the water system is on Oahu. Kat Riley, an environmental consultant who specializes in climate change and global sustainability issues, joined GMH on Sunday to talk about the issue.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the water crisis on the Navy water system continues, many residents are wondering how safe the water system is on Oahu and if the crisis extended beyond Red Hill.

It's the kind of crisis Kat Riley studied as an East West Fellow covering disaster readiness. While she says it's not a doomsday scenario, it is something that should have been addressed a long time ago.

"To calm everyone's nerves on the topic the situation has been remedied in the short term and people still pump drinking water from these same wells to this day, but those should have been red flags to upgrade the facility that was built in World War II," Riley said.

While the aquifer has capacity the to replenish itself, when it comes to the tanks and how they should be handled, she says there needs to be change.

"Water is an extremely precious resource. I think back to the popular saying three minutes without air, three days without water, three weeks without food. It's important for people to continue to put pressure on leaders to systems that are less polluting and more resilient and which protect our water supply," she said.

Moving forward, Riley says investments in infrastructure have to be made because we'll be paying one way or another.

"They've had to re-house tens of thousands of families, there's costs associated with restoring the contaminated ground water, public health response, ecosystem restoration all that stuff, so I really hope this is that final wake up call," Riley said.

