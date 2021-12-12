'It's a wake-up call' | Environmental consultant says Oahu needs to revamp water system

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the water crisis on the Navy water system continues, many residents are wondering how safe the water system is on Oahu and if the crisis extended beyond Red Hill.
It's the kind of crisis Kat Riley studied as an East West Fellow covering disaster readiness. While she says it's not a doomsday scenario, it is something that should have been addressed a long time ago.
"To calm everyone's nerves on the topic the situation has been remedied in the short term and people still pump drinking water from these same wells to this day, but those should have been red flags to upgrade the facility that was built in World War II," Riley said.
While the aquifer has capacity the to replenish itself, when it comes to the tanks and how they should be handled, she says there needs to be change.
"Water is an extremely precious resource. I think back to the popular saying three minutes without air, three days without water, three weeks without food. It's important for people to continue to put pressure on leaders to systems that are less polluting and more resilient and which protect our water supply," she said.
Moving forward, Riley says investments in infrastructure have to be made because we'll be paying one way or another.
"They've had to re-house tens of thousands of families, there's costs associated with restoring the contaminated ground water, public health response, ecosystem restoration all that stuff, so I really hope this is that final wake up call," Riley said.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.