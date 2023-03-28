'It's a shame' | Controversy surrounds plans to replace Coco Palms Resort with new hotel on Kauai

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
WAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After Hurricane 'Iniki struck Kauai in 1992, Coco Palms Resort in Wailua sat decrepit for three decades. But that could soon change as plans to replace it with a new, 350-room hotel are materializing.
"I'm disappointed but I'm unfortunately not shocked," said Fern Holland, who heads I Ola Wailuanui, a community group that has been trying to purchase the land over the past three years and create and educational center there.
"These are Utah-based developers that come in with a lens of partially understanding Hawaii," Holland said.
The property, which sits on more than 40 acres of land, is home to an ancient fishpond, burials, and native wetland birds many community members have been fighting to protect.
"This property has so much to offer in the sense of education and cultural history that it's a shame to watch it turn into a hotel," Holland asserted.
Developer Reef Capital Partners has mentioned plans to include a cultural center on resort grounds.
However, Kauai residents are also concerned over whether the hotel will hamper traffic flow in the area. Another has been added to alleviate the infamous congestion between Wailua and Kapa'a.
"Only to build a 350-room hotel on the corner there, I mean, it just doesn't make any sense," Holland argued.
KITV4 reached out to Reef Capital Partners for comment and we are waiting to hear back.