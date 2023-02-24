'It's a health hazard' | Dilapidated restrooms, sinking piers plague Maui harbor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Workers at the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor are calling on the state to address a laundry list of repairs they claim have been neglected for years.
Mona Cherry, one of the workers, called the restrooms at the facility "horrendous."
"It's a heath hazard. You need a hazmat suit to go in there," Cherry complained.
A spokesperson from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reported homeless people have been washing their clothes in the toilets, clogging them, which leads to closures.
According to DLNR, the bathrooms are vandalized on a regular basis. People have been tearing off toilets, sinks and urinals, and DLNR staff members "try to repair them as soon as we can," the spokesperson added.
Another worker, Sean Conroy, pointed to the sinking piers.
"Why hasn't it been fixed? No, they just condemn it and basically said 'tough luck,'" Conroy alleged.
The harbor has received $20 million for repairs and, according to DLNR, construction on piers will resume shortly.