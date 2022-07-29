'It was a dictatorship': former maui police officers shine light on complaints against department chief

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Since being sworn in back in December, seven employees have filed hostile work environment complaints against Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier.
Former ranking officers said the employees who submitted the grievances did not want to speak out over fear of retaliation, but noted one of the complaints involves a woman who was cursed at during a meeting -- and that working under Pelletier has led her and several others to seek help from psychiatrists and anxiety medication.
"There was no leadership, it was a dictatorship," said former MPD Lt. William Hankins, who has 30 years of service under his belt.
Hankins added he worked under five different chiefs, but he retired early because of Pelletier, alleging the recently installed MPD head created what he called an "extremely toxic environment" from his very first meeting.
"(Pelletier was) telling the command staff that if you don't agree with him and support him, he's going to filet you," Hankins said.
After 28 years in the force, former Assistant Chief Clyde Holokai also retired early because of Pelletier's management, describing the internal friction at MPD as unprecedented.
"People walking on eggshells, no body wants to say anything," Holokai reported, adding he believes the stress of working under Pelletier even took a physical toll on him.
"In about two months, I lost 15 to 20 pounds working under him," Holokai said.
Hearing the complaints from employees at MPD, the police union surveyed 60 percent of its personnel back in April, with a third of them reporting they are thinking of leaving the department within the next two years.
Many cited morale as a top reason for considering a departure.
The Maui Police Department is already 100 officers short.
"The results were quite alarming," State of Hawai'i Organization of Police Officers president Robert Cavaco said.
Workers surveyed also gave Pelletier poor scores on 12 out of 13 categories.
One question asked whether the chief fosters strong morale, with most responding "not very well" or "not well at all."
The police union is waiting on the findings of the complaint probes to determine next steps.
"Maybe lend a hand out to the chief and see what the union can do to try to bridge that gap," Cavaco added.
An MPD spokesperson told KITV-4 the department does not comment on active investigations.