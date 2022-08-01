'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a Makiki home at 522 Captain Cook Ave., which the Dept. of Planning and Permitting (DPP) flagged for a city litter violation. The notice reported the building is "falling apart and is unsafe for human habitation."While the owner of the property declined an on-camera interview, he told KITV-4 the ceiling above the bottom floor caved in and the plumbing failed.However, the landlord added he has been trying to fix the home, but the tenant in the top unit does not let repair crews in. The owner also claimed he has been trying to evict the tenant for a year now with no success. DPP's notice mentioned the tenant in the top unit "washes her floors of dog urine and feces by spraying it down with a hose. The water runs off onto the residents living below."Because of the flooding, the renters in the bottom floor are living in the tent fronting the home. "It looks like the ghetto," said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. When asked what it's like to live in the area, the woman shared, "to be honest, our neighborhood has drugs and all that, but it slowed down a lot."Makiki neighborhood board chair Ian Ross said members will discuss the property at their next meeting on Aug. 18. "Issues of crime and litter come up often at our neighborhood board meetings here in Makiki, residents are really concerned about this," Ross added. "Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community and in their home."The landlord has until Aug. 28 to clean up the property. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business A new museum featuring artifacts from Hawaii and the South Pacific region is in the works. Updated Mar 15, 2022 Local The work of the Civilian Air Patrol goes back to World War II Updated Mar 29, 2022 News Hawaii's labor market ripe for new grads as employers struggle to recruit more workers Updated May 16, 2022 Local Major League training facility provides opportunities for keiki ball players Updated Jul 1, 2022 Local Big Island man charged in child pornography case Updated Apr 4, 2022 Crime & Courts MADD Hawaii says boating related accidents increase during holiday weekends Updated Jul 4, 2022 Recommended for you