'It gets my blood boiling': Hawai'i Kai residents sound off on speeding in the area

Despite multiple efforts to crack down on speeding along a roughly mile-long stretch of Hawai'i Kai Drive between the intersection with Kealahou Street and Kamilo'iki Elementary, area residents reported drivers are still traveling at excessive speeds.
"It gets my blood boiling," resident Kaleo Nakoa said.
As Halloween approaches, Nakoa and some of his neighbors are pleading with the public to slow down, as streets are expected to see much more foot traffic with trick or treaters come Monday.
"Dusk is one of the most dangerous times that accidents happen. Let's not lose another life," Hawai'i Kai neighborhood board member Kimberley Hollandsworth said.
To curb speeding along the roadway, Honolulu police officers conducted a speed trap campaign last month.
"It really worked for a while, but then we had residents that were going on Nextdoor saying 'you know, be on the lookout, there's a speed trap near the elementary school' or wherever they were then," Hollandsworth decried.
An HPD spokesperson said officers routinely patrol the area and the department will be dialing up enforcement on Halloween island-wide.
"It's an ongoing problem and HPD has said they'll stick to it," Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents the area, said.
In the past, safety officials have erected signs alerting drivers of their speed, which Hollandsworth recalled, "really didn't work. That was counterintuitive because what was happening was some of the kids and teenagers and young drivers were trying to beat their speed."
"So if you got 65 one time, you would go around, they would go around and come back again and try to get 70, 80, 90."
The Department of Transportation Services told KITV-4 it is planning to study the area then, "...propose appropriate engineering devices and installations to better improve safety on the roadway for all users."