 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'It gets my blood boiling': Hawai'i Kai residents sound off on speeding in the area

  • 0
Hawai'i Kai speeding

Despite multiple efforts to crack down on speeding along a roughly mile-long stretch of Hawai'i Kai Drive between the intersection with Kealahou Street and Kamilo'iki Elementary, area residents reported drivers are still traveling at excessive speeds. 

"It gets my blood boiling," resident Kaleo Nakoa said. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred