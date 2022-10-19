 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

'It felt like a calling': Native Hawaiian students, professor step up to return iwi kupuna from Yale University

Yale Iwi Kupuna

A Native Hawaiian from O'ahu, Hi'ilei Hobart recently started teaching at Yale University and made a visit to the school's Peabody museum.

After finding out the facility still had iwi kupuna or human remains that were supposed to be returned to Hawai'i, she felt the need to act. 

