Iolani Palace illuminated in purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Iolani Palace is illuminated in purple, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. This comes as Hawaii joins the rest of the world in mourning the loss of the Queen.Governor David Ige has also ordered flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on the day of Queen Elizabeth's burial, which is expected to take place ten days from now.