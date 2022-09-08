 Skip to main content
Iolani Palace illuminated in purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Iolani Palace lit up to honor Queen's passing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Iolani Palace is illuminated in purple, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

This comes as Hawaii joins the rest of the world in mourning the loss of the Queen.

